The success of University Canada West’s MBA Games team

University Canada West’s BC MBA Games team

First established in 2004, University Canada West’s (UCW) Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has evolved over the years to become one of the largest MBA programs in the country. It continues to ensure that students today are learning the skills and acquiring the knowledge needed to succeed in the workplace now and in the future.

Today, UCW’s MBA program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs and the National Committee for Management Accreditation. The MBA program includes relevant digital components, and the university collaborates with digital leaders—like Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon, Shopify, Facebook and many others—to incorporate the latest technology and expertise into its business courses.

The program’s evolution took a new turn in 2022 with the establishment of UCW’s MBA Games Team.

Launched by Vancouver Island University (VIU) in 2015, the BC MBA Games has grown to become the largest gathering of MBA students in British Columbia, with approximately 125 students from the best MBA schools in BC participating annually. UCW was the first new institution to be included in the Games in seven years and in October 2022 competed against teams from Simon Fraser University (SFU), University of Victoria, Thompson Rivers University, VIU and the host school, the University of British Columbia.

Inaugural success

MBA Games competitions provide a unique opportunity for students. They bring together the best of academia, industry and community. Students gain valuable experience, like solving real business cases and presenting their findings to a panel of judges and networking with MBA candidates from other schools as well as potential employers.

UCW’s team was established last spring when UCW was admitted to participate in the 2022 BC MBA Games.

Over the course of the three-day competition, the teams competed for the coveted BC MBA Games Cup by demonstrating excellence in multiple academic, athletic and team-building challenges in three categories—Case, Spirit and Sports.

UCW’s team had a strong showing in its first-ever competition, finishing in second place, just five points behind SFU.

Following a successful performance at their inaugural competition, UCW’s MBA Games Team set its sights on the 2023 national MBA Games.

The best universities gather

Taking place in Toronto from January 6 to 8, the national MBA Games brought together teams from 14 universities, including Brock University, McMaster University, University of Alberta, Toronto Metropolitan University and host school York University.

Considered the largest MBA competition in Canada, the national MBA Games was first established by Queen's University in 1988. Over three days, the teams competed in academic, athletic and team-building challenges.

University Canada West finished fourth overall in the competition. Brock University’s Goodman School of Business finished in first place, earning the right to host next year’s competition. McMaster and York rounded out the top three.

Each year, the competitors raise awareness and funds for a selected charity. This year’s charity was Future Possibilities for Kids, a Toronto-based, non-profit organization that coaches children to believe in themselves and lead community change. UCW’s team raised $11,491.85 for the organization, the second-highest total among participating schools. In total the 14 teams raised a combined $41,287 for the charity.

With two MBA Games competitions in the books, preparations are underway for the team’s next challenge—the 2023 BC MBA Games.